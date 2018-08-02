This is SO sweet





Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne have had a turbulent few months following split rumours back in May.

But after welcoming their second daughter Mia just six weeks ago, now it looks like the pair are back on track as Jacqueline has shared an adorable clip of her husband taking on daddy duties.

As the mum-of-two watched TV, she captured her TOWIE star husband fast asleep on the sofa while his little girl rested on his bare chest wrapped in a pink blanket.

Although it was reported that 27-year-old Dan moved out of the house they share a few weeks ago, it looks as though he’s back at home to take care of their youngest as well as three-year-old Ella.

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline has previously opened up about her marriage woes, telling the Loose Women ladies: ‘I’m good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it’s not normal for it to be everywhere.

‘But it’s not necessarily true, or the reasons why you’re not getting on at the moment. That’s all I really want to say but I’m all good.’

Girls 🌍🌸💞 A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

In an interview last month, Jacqueline also told OK! magazine: ‘We’ve been through a rough period but right now we’re getting on well.

‘Neither of us knows what’s going on at the moment but we’re spending time together and seeing how things go.

‘Dan hasn’t moved back in, but we’re seeing what happens.’

Meanwhile, if the Celebrity Big Brother rumour mill is anything to go by, Dan – who is also dad to four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – could be trying to squeeze as much family time in as possible before he heads into the famous bungalow later this month.

The reality star was reportedly spotted at Elstree Studios – where the Channel 5 show is filmed – while a source also told The Sun he’s all but ‘confirmed’ to join the line-up.

Katie Price‘s ex Kieran Hayler, Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and X Factor legend Sinitta are also thought to be on the books.

And things could be about to get very awkward as former Love Island star Gabby Allen is also tipped to enter the CBB house after the pair were forced to shut down rumours they had a fling.

Gabby’s Islander ex Marcel Somerville alleged that she and Dan hooked up in Marbella on a recent work trip, but they’ve both since called the claims ‘total rubbish’.

