Following reports that her husband Dan Osborne will be joining the Celebrity Big Brother line up, now Jacqueline Jossa has hit out with a very fiery Tweet.

The former EastEnders actress took to social media on Thursday evening to blast ‘the industry’ she works in, saying she couldn’t wait to get back to her day job.

Posting to her 726k Twitter followers, mum-of-two Jacqueline, 25, wrote: ‘This industry and a lot of people in it will do anything to Ruin and hurt people’, before adding: ‘Someone get me back to acting now!’

Although the mysterious message has since been deleted, that hasn’t stopped fans speculating that it could be to do with the news that Dan is set to join the most famous house in the country.

The former TOWIE star was spotted at Elstree Studios – where CBB is filmed – and insiders at The Sun have claimed that the 27-year-old has now signed the contract and will be taking part.

But if he IS about to walk up those infamous CBB steps, the reality star will leave behind the couple’s three-year-old daughter Ella and their newborn baby Mia for more than a month, as well as his son Teddy, four, from a previous relationship.

And there could be even more drama if the rumoured line up is anything to go by, as Essex lad Dan might even find himself sharing the bungalow with Love Island’s Gabby Allen, 25, – just weeks after shutting down rumours they had a fling.

After Gabby’s ex Marcel Somerville alleged that she and Dan had sex in Marbella on work trip, Dan blasted the claims as ‘ridiculous and untrue’.

Meanwhile, Dan isn’t the only celeb rumoured to be heading into the reality show as other stars set to appear when it starts up again on August 17 include Corrie’s Ryan Thomas and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness as well as Katie Price‘s ex Kieran Hayler.