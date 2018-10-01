The pair have revealed all about their marriage

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa haven’t exactly had a smooth ride when it comes to their marriage.

The couple – who share daughters Ella, three, and four-month-old Mia – split up in April and TOWIE star Dan briefly moved out of their family home.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But after his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house last month, the dad-of-two has got his relationship back on track and is ‘happier than ever’.

Unfortunately, Jacqueline has now revealed it was hard to watch her husband living with Love Island star Gabby Allen on CBB after speculation the pair had a fling in Marbella back in May. Claims they both denied.

Speaking in an interview with OK! magazine, Jacqueline said: ‘I tried to be supportive of Daniel while he was in the house but it was hard when I saw him talking about our problems or spending time with Gabby.

More: ‘Twins!’ Dan Osborne shares adorable photo with his lookalike son, as marriage with Jacqueline Jossa gets ‘back on track’

‘I know they’re just friends but it wasn’t nice for me to watch because I knew what everyone would be saying about their relationship.’

Dan – who is also dad to four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – then explained: ‘At first I tried really hard to avoid being near her because I knew what people would say, but it’s impossible to keep that up for a whole month.

‘We were constantly in the same room as each other – and the house isn’t as big as it looks on TV – and I soon realised I couldn’t avoid her forever.

‘I went into the house to be myself and I couldn’t do that if I was going to be off with Gabby. I get on really well with her, we’re good friends, so as far as I’m concerned we had nothing to feel awkward about.’

As well as speaking out on his CBB star, Dan, 27, also went on to speak about the state of his marriage, revealing that the couple have worked through their issues.

‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good’, he said.

‘We split up earlier this year but started to get back on track when Mia was born in June and it’s better than ever between us now.’

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 25, added: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’

The Essex lad then went on to say his time in CBB house gave him the time to re-think his life and what he wanted.

‘My time in the house gave me a new-found love and respect for Jacqueline’, the reality star continued.

‘I had a lot of time in there to re-evaluate things and work out what my priorities were. Having some space made me realise how much I cherish our relationship and how much I wanted to make things work.’