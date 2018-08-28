The EastEnders star has spoken out

Following Dan Osborne‘s very emotional break down on Celebrity Big Brother, now Jacqueline Jossa has finally broken her silence on their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two – who’s so far kept quiet over the husband’s appearance on the Channel 5 show – shared a poignant message with her 1.3million followers.

Next to a sultry selfie, 25-year-old Jacqueline wrote: ‘Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay. Sometimes you have to wear your hat and be done with it.

‘(I have worn this a lot I’m becoming obsessed but I feel it’s not okay for an England Sainsbury’s shop…)’

Opening up about how she’s been distracting herself during Dan’s time on the show, she said: ‘Thanks for all the lovely messages and support.

‘I’m having lots of family time and currently cuddling my princess Mia and debating weather I can ft a nap in’.

And fans were quick to comment on the honest post, as one wrote: ‘Ur an inspiration to us all xx’

‘Dan is saying lovely things about you in the house 🧡… I’m sure you’ll work things out for each other and your babies @jacjossa’, said another.

While a third wrote: ‘Gotta be hard, can’t imagine what it’s like, stay strong’.

This comes after 27-year-old Dan – who shares Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia with Jacqueline as well as son Teddy, four, from a previous relationship – opened up about his broken relationship with his wife on last night’s show.

Speaking to his fellow housemates, the former TOWIE star admitted their romance faced a rocky patch before the birth of daughter Mia in June.

‘We had a spell when we lost that friendship, and when we started having Mia, we just started getting on,’ he said.