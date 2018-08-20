The actress is focusing on her daughters

Jacqueline Jossa has posted a series of cute videos of her daughters on Instagram following her ‘explosive row’ with estranged husband Dan Osborne’s friend.

The actress, 25, is putting the event behind her by focusing on her two young daughters, Ella and Mia, who she is taking care of while Dan, 27, takes part in Celebrity Big Brother.

In one video, shared on Jacqueline’s Instagram stories, Ella, three, dotes on two-month-old Mia.

In another, she is talking to the camera while preparing to do Jacqueline’s make-up for her.

She also shared a gorgeous picture of Ella and wrote alongside it: ‘How cute is she?’

The sweet family snaps come after Jacqueline was spotted rowing with ex Dan’s best friend, Paul Hodder.

The argument happened outside a club on Friday night, hours after Dan admitted on Celebrity Big Brother that he was single.

Jacqueline was seen shouting at Paul, who Dan has been living with since the split, and even grabbed his T-shirt.

Paul appeared to try and calm Jacqueline down by placing his hands on her shoulders, but the row continued until Jacqueline was pulled away by one of her male pals.

She climbed into a waiting car, but continued to shout.

Dan’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates have already quizzed him on rumours he had an affair with his fellow housemate Gabby Allen earlier this year.

But Gabby insisted: ‘We were accused of it, it’s not true.

‘We did get on as mates, my ex boyfriend said something happened between us.

‘That’s what it all boiled down to. We couldn’t even be friends after.’

Rodrigo Alves then told Gabby he thought there was ‘chemistry’ between them, but Gabby quipped: ‘No! He’s married!’

But when Rodrigo asked Dan if he was married, he said: ‘I am married, but we separated.’

Words by Robyn Morris