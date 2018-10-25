The couple are enjoying spending time together

Their marriage has gone from strength to strength since Dan Osborne left the Celebrity Big Brother house, and Jacqueline Jossa has proved just how well things are going during their family holiday.

Sharing a video of Dan showing off his ripped body while relaxing by the pool on her Instagram stories, Jacqueline, 25, zoomed in on her husband of one year, clearly admiring him.

She also shared an adorable picture of herself with their eldest daughter, three-year-old Ella. The couple also share four-month-old baby girl Mia.

The actress says she’s having ‘the best week ever’, which is a stark contrast to how their relationship was when Dan, 27, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house this summer – when they were on the verge of splitting.

Dan says his CBB stint made him appreciate what he had with the former Eastenders star.

He said: ‘It made me realise I was lucky and that she was a good girl.

‘She’s a beautiful woman, great mum and I think it made me really have time to reflect on that. It made me appreciate her.’

He continued: ‘It made me realise my faults, no one is perfect. I am not going to say it’s made me a perfect person, but it definitely made me appreciate what I have.

‘The show strips you back to nothing and you realise how lucky you are and how lucky I am to have my wife.

‘It made me realise she ain’t as bad as I was thinking… when she was moaning I was going out, and I was going out because she was moaning. It was like a vicious circle.’

When Dan entered CBB, he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring and he claimed the pair were ‘separated.’

We’re glad things are well and truly back on track now, guys!