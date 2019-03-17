Jac has slammed recent stories about her husband

Jacqueline Jossa has faced a tough week after her husband Dan Osborne was forced to deny kissing Love Island star Alexandra Cane on a drunken night out.

But after reports emerged that the EastEnders actress had taken her wedding ring off amid the drama, now Jac has hit out on Instagram with a fiery message.

Following a girls’ night out with her pal, the 26-year-old shared a load of snaps showing a seemingly empty left hand.

However, denying any trouble in her relationship, Jacqueline told her followers this morning: ‘Why are some people so painfully stupid? I was wearing my wedding ring last night. My Insta stories I’m using the front camera… Tw**s!’

The star then added: ‘Please leave me alone! Focus on what’s important!’

This comes after reports claimed Jacqueline was left ‘heartbroken’ by the claims Dan had snogged Love Islander Alexandra during a night out last week.

Both reality stars have since denied the rumours, and a released a joint statement which read: ‘Absolutely nothing happened with Alex – Dan has been friends for a while with her after working together.

They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do.’

However, Jacqueline is believed to have kicked Dan, 27, out of the family home and told him their marriage is over.

‘Both Jacqueline and Dan have both told their friends it’s over,’ an insider told The Sun Online.

‘She was absolutely furious when she found out what he had been up to. She feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.’

Meanwhile, Dan has ignored the recent speculation as he spent an adorable day out with his children over the weekend.

Taking his and Jac’s daughters Ella, four, and eight-month-old Mia, as well as his son Teddy from a previous relationship, the former TOWIE star headed to Legoland yesterday.

Sharing some sweet photos on Instagram, the little family can be seen enjoying the rides and laughing together in the sun. AW!