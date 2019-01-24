Hope you're alright, guys!

Taking to the red carpet earlier this week, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne dusted off their glad rags for the National Television Awards.

Taking a night off of parenting duties, the mum and dad of three-year-old Ella and six-month-old Mia, enjoyed the glitzy bash with their fellow showbiz pals.

Despite appearing to have a fabulous time, however, an event insider has claimed the couple ended up locking horns towards the end of the night…

A fellow partygoer claimed 26-year-old Jacqueline was left in tears after getting into a row with her 27-year-old husband.

Speaking with The Daily Star, the insider alleged that Eastenders actress Jac was upset after spotting Dan ‘talking to a group of women’.

The source shared: ‘When he came back over they got into an argument which resulted in her wanting to leave early.’

Continuing, the source added: ‘Jacqueline said, “It’s just not cool. I want to go NOW,” and he was arguing that he didn’t want to leave and the feud carried on.

‘Afterwards, she was really upset and actually cried.’

Finally, the source concluded: ‘It was awkward because everyone was having fun and they weren’t hiding their fight from those around them!’

CelebsNow has contacted representatives of the couple asking for comment.

The pair are yet to address the bout of speculation, with Jacqueline snubbing the reports in favour of a sweet Insta update about baby Mia.

Revealing her youngest tot is coming on in leaps and bounds, Jacqueline shared: ‘For everyone asking about baby Mia’s sleeping routine, she is still going through the night so 🤞 it wasn’t a fluke!!!’

After sharing a clip of the teeny tot, Jac then added that the pair of them had been suffering with ‘the cold that never ends’ – revealing they are feeling ‘poorly again’.

Get well soon, you two!