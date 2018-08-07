Are these two firmly back together?

After a turbulent few months it looks like Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are back on track – well, if Instagram is anything to go by anyway.

Yup, EastEnders actress Jacqueline made a big statement on social media yesterday when she shared a quick snap from her bed as she got ready for the day ahead.

But while the 25-year-old gave the camera a pout in the selfie, we’re more interested in the personalised cushion she’s lying on.

The sweet pillow features a collage of photos with Dan cuddling their three-year-old daughter Ella, as well as an adorable photo of the TOWIE star and his four-year-old son Teddy – who he shares with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

Completely ignoring the cute images, mum-of-two Jacqueline – who recently gave birth to second daughter Mia – told her followers: ‘Got stuff to do today ffs’.

But if snuggling into a cushion with her hubby’s face all over it wasn’t enough proof that these two are definitely an item again, 27-year-old Dan also liked Jac’s latest Instagram post where she can be seen posing in the sun. Interesting…

This comes after the couple – who tied the knot in June 2017 – were rumoured to be facing marriage woes as they prepared to welcome little Mia.

Reality star Dan confessed he had left the family home in May, but has recently been snapped spending a lot of time in their pad with the rest of the family.

Jacqueline has also opened up about her relationship woes and insisted they’re ‘getting on well’ for the sake of their daughters.

‘We’ve been through a rough period but right now we’re getting on well’, she told OK! magazine.

‘Neither of us knows what’s going on at the moment but we’re spending time together and seeing how things go.’