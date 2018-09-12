We're not crying, YOU are...

After three tough weeks, Celebrity Big Brother star Dan Osborne has finally been reunited with his kids. And luckily for us, his wife Jacqueline Jossa caught the adorable moment on camera.

The former TOWIE star came third on the Channel 5 show during Monday night’s final, but after arriving back Dan was overcome with emotion when he saw daughters Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia.

In a clip shared on Dan’s Instagram, the 27-year-old can be seen running out of a taxi to his front door where little Ella is waiting eagerly for him.

‘Daddy!’ the tot yelled as her dad scooped up his gorgeous little girl.

Next to the video, Dan wrote: ‘My baby girl when I pulled up today. Missed my babies sooo much!! Mia has changed so much. Can’t wait to see Teddy tomorrow too!’

The reality star – who is also dad to four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – then posted a sweet snap of himself snuggling up to youngest daughter Mia, while a third photo also shows Dan reuniting with the family’s adorable dog, Storm.

In another sweet video, little Teddy says he can’t wait to see his famous dad. Aww!

And fans of the Essex hunk couldn’t wait to gush over the sweet post, as one wrote: ‘This brought a tear to my eye 😢❤’.

‘That’s just so beautiful @danosborneofficial welcome home xx‘, said another, while a third added: ‘Wow precious moment which made me cry. Well done Dan the public got to see the real you a sensitive family man x’

This comes after former EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 25, praised the CBB star and declared she’ll ‘always’ love him.

Despite the pair breaking up back in April, Jac posted a picture of her hubby kissing their newborn Mia, as she wrote: ‘It’s good to have this man back 💞 my girls where so excited to see daddy.

‘He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears 💞I love you. Always.’

After his CBB exit, Dan later explained why his wife didn’t make the final as he said: ‘She didn’t want to be on TV and there wasn’t really anywhere for her to wait around.

‘She said she sort of wanted me to have my time with everyone and see her when I get home.’

Revealing he’d spoken to his other half, the star added: ‘She’s a woman of very few words. She said well done. She’s proud. Did I tell her I love her? Yeah!’