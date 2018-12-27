They couple have been through a lot this year...

Earlier this year, rumours swirled that Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne were due to split, ahead of Dan’s Celebrity Big Brother stint.

But fast forward seven months and the couple couldn’t be happier.

Here, we take a look at their past year and how they put their marriage back on track…

January

Four months after tying the knot, the EastEnders actress announced she was expecting her and Dan’s second child.

Revealing the pregnancy was a ‘huge shock’, the 25-year-old – who is also mum to three-year-old Ella – admitted she had to take three pregnancy tests before believing it was true.

‘We both started laughing when the test was positive,’ she said in an interview with OK! Magazine.

Dan – who is also a dad to Teddy, five, from a previous relationship – added: ‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it. Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility.

‘I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’

March

Former The Only Way is Essex star Dan came under fire when he failed to publicly wish Jacqueline a Happy Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old uploaded a sweet selfie with his mum Toni, his son Teddy and Ella, where he thanked his ‘amazing mum’ for being the ‘best nanny’ to his children.

But fans were quick to point out that he hadn’t mentioned Jacqueline or Megan Tomlin (Teddy’s mum.)

‘That’s sad, poor @jacjossa’ one fan wrote.

‘He shows her no recognition at all, she’s a great mother,’ another commented.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to your beautiful wife too @jacjossa,’ a third posted.

May

Split rumours began swirling when Dan left an eight months pregnant Jacqueline at home to attend a star-studded health retreat in May.

And when pictures emerged of the reality TV star looking cosy on a yacht with Love Island’s Gabby Allen, it seemed he’d sealed the fate of their crumbling marriage.

The pair were pictured getting very close on deck with Dan lying down next to Gabby – who split from boyfriend at the time, Marcel Somerville, days later.

Nevertheless, Gabby and Dan strongly denied any cheating claims.

Following the trip, an insider revealed that Dan and Jac were taking a ‘break’.

The source said: ‘Dan and Jacqueline are on a break right now. He’s living at a friend’s house.

‘When he went away to the bootcamp in Marbella, it caused all sorts of rows because she’s 31 weeks, almost 32 weeks pregnant.

‘She wants him around. They still want things to work out, but they’re living apart right now.’

Dan was then seen moving his stuff out of their home, as she appeared to confirm their split, saying: ‘Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team.’

Breaking his silence on the split, Dan admitted the marriage made him ‘unhappy’.

He said: ‘I’m still staying with a mate. I left because we were arguing and it is such a waste of energy.

He added to The Daily Star: ‘The way I look at life is every day spent unhappy is a wasted day, and we were both having a lot of unhappy days. I still obviously care for Jacqueline but if we can’t make each other happy then we shouldn’t stay together. Life is too short.’

June

It looked as though Dan had moved back in with his wife as he shared a picture of him cuddling their daughter Ella at their family home.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mia later that month on June 25, as a source revealed they were working on their marriage.

‘They’re not currently back together but it is a step in the right direction,’ the insider said.

‘He’s moved back in primarily to care for the children, as well as Jacqueline, and they’re getting on well. We’re all hoping they can sort out their problems.’

July

Just weeks after Jacqueline gave birth it was reported that Dan had signed up for Celebrity Big Brother and would appear alongside Gabby, after he was spotted at Elstree studios where the show is filmed.

And Jac appeared to hit out at the claims on Twitter, writing: ‘This industry and a lot of people in it will do anything to ruin and hurt people. I’m fully over it all. Someone get me back to acting now!’

August

Dan appeared on the Channel 5 show and placed third.

But Jacqueline – who he left behind to take care of Ella and newborn Mia – wasn’t best pleased with his decision, referring to it as ‘a shame’ in an interview, as they were ‘still figuring things out’.

This wasn’t made any easier by the fact that viewers kept talking about how flirty Gabby and Dan acted around each other on Twitter, with some of their housemates even picking up on their ‘chemistry’.

Ouch!

And it seemed to hit the actress hard as she was then pictured having an explosive argument with one of Dan’s pals on a night out.

Nevertheless, Dan revealed his hopes for them to clear things up.

‘That’s the one thing with Jacqueline. Usually when you’re with someone, you go through a bad time and you sort of lose that attraction to them, but I’ve never lost the attraction to her,’ he said.

He added: ‘I honestly think if me and her break up, we’re done, I would be single. That’d be it. I would honestly just concentrate on my kids and work.’

And as Jacqueline called for fans to vote for her hubby, it looked like things could be on the up for the couple.

September

The duo appeared to be back on after a rough few months, as they shared a series of loved-up posts.

Welcoming Dan back after his CBB stint, Jac captioned a pic of him and baby Mia: ‘It’s good to have this man back – my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears.I love you. Always.’

And later that month, the couple confirmed that they were officially back together.

Opening up in an interview, Dan explained: ‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good.

‘We split up earlier this year but started to get back on track when Mia was born in June and it’s better than ever between us now.’

Jacqueline added to OK! Magazine: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’

November

The couple proved things are better than ever as they jetted off on a romantic trip to Dubai.

Sharing a loved up selfie of them on a beach, Jac gushed: ‘❤️Living in your arms. Okay so I watched a star is born. I am emotional.

‘Tell everyone you love, that you love them, and then tell them again. Everyday. I can’t go on if I’m not living in your arms ❤️’

Cute!