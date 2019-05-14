Jac and Dan are loving life on their hols

It seems that Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have banished their marriage woes, jetting off on a luxurious villa getaway together.

The pair recently hit headlines when it was reported that former TOWIE hunk Dan cheated on actress Jac, when he shared a kiss with Love Island star Alexandra Cane on a night out.

The 27-year-old fitness pro denied the claims, but sparked more speculation that the couple had split when he was pictured looking cosy with PR pal Steph Ledigo during a trip to LA last month.

Despite the marital drama, it looks like Dan and Jac, 26, are making an attempt to leave any drama in the past, in the form of a romantic trip away.

The pair, who are parents to four-year-old Ella and ten-month-old Mia, shared a series of insights into the plush vacation with their Instagram followers.

Personal trainer Dan posted some sweet footage where ex EastEnders cast member Jacqueline can be seen whipping up a pan of scrambled eggs.

Addressing the camera Dan says: ‘Look at her cooking in our new kitchen. What do you think?’ with Jacqueline quickly responding: ‘Love it babe!’

Continuing to show off the luxury holiday home to fans, Dan continued: ‘You wait till tomorrow till I show you the view that we have got from this place.’

Showing a peek into the fridge full of bottles of booze and beverages, the tattooed Essex native bragged: ‘What’s all this for? Oh it’s mixers for your vodka!’

As the night continued, Jacqueline was sure to share some snippets of her own, uploading a post where she can be seen toasting a glass of wine with her hubby, as the couple lounged on a huge white sofa.

The brunette beauty can be heard asking: ‘Are you living the dream?’ with Dan replying: ‘This is unreal!’

Aw!