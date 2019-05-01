Are Jac and Dan on the verge of a split?

Jacqueline Jossa has taken to social media to share hints of her ‘exciting’ upcoming ventures with fans.

The telly star, 26, recently revealed she had started up a performing arts company titled The Jac Jossa Academy, and it seems she is working hard to get the ball rolling on the project.

Sharing a mirror selfie in what looks like a dance studio, the former EastEnders actress penned: ‘She’s got her business brain on! Exciting times ahead. Soon come.’

Fans were quick to congratulate Jac on her achievement, with one writing: ‘I can’t wait you look Stunning Jac😍❤️,’ and another adding: ‘So so proud of u.’

This comes after news that Jacqueline’s marriage to Dan Osborne, 27, is on the rocks, after the former TOWIE boy spoke out on their relationship in a super honest interview.

Speaking on whether he and Jacqueline had discussed breaking up, Dan said: ‘No, but there is a real negative energy and life’s too short to live like that.

‘I just want to be happy and I want Jac to be happy. Whether that’s with me or not.’

Talking candidly to New! magazine, the fitness pro continued: ‘It’s more like a really bad tension in the house and it’s getting worse. We’re losing our friendship. When I feel it’s getting too much, I’ll get out of the house and go to the gym or something.’

Dan also confessed the recent speculation on whether he cheated on his wife with Love Island star Alexandra Cane, has driven him to consider suicide.

He revealed: ‘I feel like I can’t take any more. Back in the day I made mistakes, yes, and I get harassed for it non-stop. Now it’s happening again when I’ve done nothing wrong. It’s really getting to me. If it weren’t for the kids… I honestly don’t think I’d be here.’

‘I tell you, if I didn’t have kids, I could have done something really bad by now too. I’m not being overdramatic – this is real.’

Continuing to bare all, Dan admitted he was contemplating ditching his planned lads holiday later this year, for fears it will spark more rumours about his marriage.

He said: ‘I’m meant to be going on holiday with my mates soon, and I should be able to do that, but now I’m debating whether or not I should go.’

‘Jac’s OK with it and going on a five-day trip with my friends doesn’t make me any less of a husband or father,’ he told the publication. ‘I’m still a 27-year-old who needs to live his life. Jac can go on holiday with her mates whenever she wants – that’s just what we’re like.