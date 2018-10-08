These photos are adorable

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne might have had a rocky few months, but it looks like they are well and truly back on track as Jac supported her husband at a football game yesterday.

Dan – who briefly split from his wife in April – was playing a charity match alongside the likes of Love Island’s Josh Denzel and fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates Ben Jardine and Jermaine Pennant.

And despite the chilly weather, EastEnders actress Jacqueline was on hand to cheer the reality star on with their three-year-old daughter Ella as they enjoyed a family day out at the match.

Sharing some sweet moments with her followers, Jac took to Instagram with a video of her TOWIE star beau in action as he ran around the pitch.

Meanwhile, another snap shows her cuddling up to little Ella as they watched Dan from the stands at Derby football club.

While 25-year-old Jacqueline wore her hair casually scraped back in a bun, her daughter can be seen adorably eating some snacks on her mum’s lap.

Essex lad Dan also shared some of his own photos from the afternoon, including a sweet video which sees his eldest daughter showing off her football skills on the pitch.

Talking to the camera, the 27-year-old – who also shares four-month-old Mia with Jacqueline and four-year-old Teddy from a previous relationship – says: ‘Look who’s on the pitch, look who’s on the pitch… who’s that? Go on girl…’

He then went on to post two adorable selfies with his kids. In the first snap the telly star can be seen crouched down on the pitch while little Ella wraps her arms around her dad.

Meanwhile, the second photo sees Dan posing with his son Teddy on the grass.

Dressed in an Arsenal kit, the tot looks over the moon to be hanging out with his dad at the Sellebrity soccer match as the pair smile for the camera.

The pictures come days after Dan confirmed his marriage is ‘stronger than ever’ after they were rocked by cheating rumours ahead of his Celebrity Big Brother stint.

‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good,’ he told OK! magazine.

‘We split up earlier this year but started to get back on track when Mia was born in June and it’s better than ever between us now.’

Jac then added: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’