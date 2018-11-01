The telly star has got very honest

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up to her followers about the struggles of being a parent in a candid new Instagram post.

The former EastEnders actress – who shares Ella, three, and four-month-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne – has admitted she feels ‘lucky’ to have such a loving family.

Next to a photo of her snuggling with little Mia, Jac, 26, started the lengthy caption: ‘Cuddles with my littlest baby. Sometimes it’s so so hard being a parent. Sometimes it’s really easy.

‘Having Mia had mostly been easy but we all have our moments. I am truly so lucky to have my healthy beautiful little girls and I wouldn’t change a thing.

‘I can’t believe by the time I am 30 I will have a 7 and a 4 year old. I remember when I assumed I wouldn’t even start having kids till I was 32.’

Looking to the future with her kids, the actress continued: ‘Funny how life turns out. I am so happy I will be learning and growing with my darlings and will hopefully be that cool cute fun mum. The she’s still got it mum!

‘I sometimes have to stop and pinch myself that I am even a mother and that I have 2 daughters. Bloody crazy.’

She then gave a nod to Celebrity Big Brother star Dan, writing: ‘I love my family so much and I am so greatful for so many people that help me in so many ways. My parents. My closest friends and family, my mother in law and my husband.❤

Before adding: ‘Life has a funny way of working things out and I do sort of believe everything happens for a reason. I am a mother of 2 👀 and I’m only 26 years young. Lovely. I am lucky. #cuddlemeforever #lovemealways.’

This comes after Jac and former TOWIE star Dan, 27, jetted off on a family holiday together earlier this month.

Dan described the getaway as ‘the best time with the best people!!’ as he shared some adorable photos of his tow daughters and four-year-old son Teddy. AW!