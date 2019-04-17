This is so cute!

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed some adorable news about her eldest daughter Ella this week.

The mum-of-two – who also shares eight-month-old Mia with Dan Osborne – announced that her four-year-old had managed to get a place at her first choice primary school.

Taking to Instagram with a sweet throwback photo alongside hubby Dan, 27, and her daughter while they were on holiday all the way back in 2015, Jac, 26, wrote: ‘How is she this small one minute and then getting accepted to her first choice primary school.’

In the snap, the former EastEnders actress can be seen cuddling up to former TOWIE star Dan while they both kiss Ella on her cheeks.

How sweet is that?

This comes after Jacqueline opened up about rumours surrounding her marriage earlier this week.

Following claims Dan had cheated on her with Love Island star Alexandra Cane – something which he denies – the actress revealed why she’s keeping a dignified silence when it comes to her relationship woes.

‘I’ve had moments where I’ve been like [about to respond to claims on social media] but then I’m like, “delete!”’ she admitted.

Speaking to rapper Harvey on his Team Harvey podcast, she continued: ‘It causes a conflict between the two people because I’m then going, “ugh, so frustrating, why don’t you just shut up?”.

‘But you have to take the rough with the smooth. It’s all well and good to look in on the outside at a three-second picture or story [and] to have an opinion on it.’

Laughing off rumours she’d kicked out Dan from their house, Jacqueline added: ‘I found out I’d kicked Daniel out the house before I even found out why! I didn’t even see the first article, I was like, “wait”.’

And it looks like Jac is well and truly moving on from the drama, as she also took to Instagram with a string of videos having fun with her two daughters this morning.