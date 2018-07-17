Looking good, Jacq!

Jacqueline Jossa welcomed her second child, Mia, with husband Dan Osbourne just three weeks ago.

But, the former EastEnders actress has received heaps of praise from fans after she flaunted an ‘incredible’ snap showcasing her post-baby body.

Jacqueline shared a picture of herself in a lovely floral dress with a drink in hand, with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The mum-of-two wrote: ‘My first proper bit of sun yesterday this dress is perfect for new mums…’

And, it’s safe to say fans of the star were seriously impressed by her trimmer frame so soon after giving birth.

‘How do you look so good after giving birth?!?!’ one fan asked, while another added: ‘Omg absolutely stunning Hun I can’t believe you’ve given birth not long ago! Congratulations on you and your beautiful family!’

A third commented: ‘@jacjossa you are looking super slim 3weeks post baby well done x’.

And, another user wrote: ‘You look amazing considering you gave birth less than a month ago wowww’.

However, another fan of the star couldn’t help but notice that Jacqueline still wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, writing: ‘She hasn’t got her wedding ring on 🙁‘.

Jacqueline and her hubby Dan parted ways at the beginning of May after 11 months of marriage, amid allegations that he had cheated on the actress with former Love Island star Gabby Allen. Something which he has since denied.

But, it seems as though the couple are keeping things very amicable for their eldest daughter, Ella, three, as the former TOWIE hunk shared a string of snaps of him spending some quality time with his little girl a few days ago.

We guess we’ll just have to watch this space when it comes to a reunion with these two!