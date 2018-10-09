Jac and Dan proved they're better than ever

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne might have had a tricky start to the year, but if their latest PDA is anything to go by, we reckon these two are most definitely back on track.

Former EastEnders star, Jac and her Celebrity Big Brother finalist hubby were snapped making their way back to their hotel in Derby last night after a wild evening of partying.

And clearly more loved up than ever, the couple cuddled up to one another as they walked through the streets arm in arm before sharing a passionate kiss over a McDonalds meal… Ah romance.

Mum-of-two Jacqueline looked amazing in a grey skirt and black crop top worn under a brown suede coat, which she glammed up with a pair of sparkly heels.

Meanwhile, hunky TOWIE star Dan kept things casual in a plain white t-shirt and tight black trousers as cheeky Jacqueline, 25, grabbed hold of his bum.

The lovebirds were enjoying a weekend away from Essex as Dan took part in a charity football match in Derby.

Earlier in the day, doting wife Jac supported her other half from the sidelines along with their eldest daughter Ella, three.

In one photo posted on Instagram, the actress can be seen cuddling up to her daughter in the stands as Dan ran around the pitch with the likes of Danny Dyer and Josh Denzel.

This comes as Dan – who also shares four-month-old Mia with Jacqueline and Teddy, four, from a previous relationship – opened up about their romance following his recent stint in the CBB house.

The 27-year-old Essex star told Closer magazine: ‘Jacqueline and I are all good, back living together and back to how we were.

‘I’m at one of the happiest times in my life ever, really. We’re better than ever.’ AW!