Former soap star looked super glam!

She was rumoured to have kicked husband Dan Osborne out following reports that he kissed someone else, but it seems Jacqueline Jossa is still wearing her wedding rings.

The former EastEnders star shared a sexy selfie yesterday where her rings could clearly be seen on her left hand.

Wearing a black and nude embroidered blazer and matching trousers, Jacqueline captioned the post: ‘Selfie with the causal essentials🤭🖤😂 Do we like the suit?’

However, it seems the photo was taken during her trip to New York City last weekend – days before the story broke about Dan’s alleged kiss with Love Island star Alexandra Cane.

Yesterday, The Sun Online claimed the pair had enjoyed a snog during a night out in Manchester last week.

Both Dan and Alexandra denied the rumours, and a released a joint statement which read: ‘Absolutely nothing happened with Alex – Dan has been friends for a while with her after working together.

‘They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do.’

However, Jacqueline is believed to have kicked Dan, 27, out of the family home and told him their marriage is over.

‘Both Jacqueline and Dan have both told their friends it’s over,’ an insider told The Sun Online.

‘She was absolutely furious when she found out what he had been up to. She feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.’

This morning, the pretty brunette took to her Instagram story to share a video of her two daughters, Ella and Mia, enjoying breakfast on the sofa with their mum.