This is a very different look for Jacqueline!

Jacqueline Jossa has put the drama surrounding Dan Osborne’s Celebrity Big Brother antics aside by having a fun makeover – with interesting results!

The actress let daughter Ella, 3, do her hair and make-up for her yesterday and it got off to a messy start when the youngster applied lip gloss to Jacqueline’s cheeks.

Whoops!

Then Ella decided to decorate 25-year-old Jacqueline’s hair with a LOT of bows and the former EastEnders star seemed to take to the look as she continued to add more.

‘I think I’ve got one more in me, or two,’ she told the camera as she added a HUGE colourful bow to the assortment on her head.

Well it’s certainly a surprising new look!

Jacqueline and Ella both seemed to enjoy the glam session, with Ella calling her mum ‘so pretty’ following the makeover – awww.

The fun activity came just as Jacqueline’s husband Dan, 27, sparked a backlash from Celebrity Big Brother viewers during last night’s show.

It all unfolded when Dan offered to give fellow housemate Gabby Allen a massage after she revealed to him and Ben Jardine that she’d ‘popped’ her shoulder a few weeks ago.

‘F***ing hell, you alright though? If you need a proper massage, these hands are magic,’ Dan said.

But Gabby, 25, was quick to refuse the dad-of-three’s proposal.

Given that this comes after Dan and Gabby were forced to deny allegations that they slept together during a bootcamp in Marbella earlier this year, Dan’s offer didn’t go down well with many viewers.

‘How can Dan look offended that Gabby didn’t want a massage?? It’s so harsh and disrespectful on his wife,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘Why is Dan offering up massages and having a chat wid BB about Gabby knowing da rumours and his wife is probably watching.’

And one added: ‘Why is Dan so concerned about Gabby when he has a wife and kids at home?! Can’t stand the boy’

We wonder what Jacqueline – who welcomed second daughter Mia with Dan in June – made of all of this…