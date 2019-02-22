The star looks amazing in these new snaps

Jacqueline Jossa isn’t shy when it comes to sharing honest photos on Instagram.

And now the former EastEnders actress has been praised for her latest social media post, after she posed for a ‘natural’ selfie yesterday.

In the smouldering snap, the mum of two – who shares Ella, four, and eight-month-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne – can be seen giving the camera her best pout.

Wearing minimal make-up, the 26-year-old looks stunning with her long hair tied up in a ponytail while rocking a casual T-shirt.

Naturally, the telly star’s fans couldn’t wait to compliment her, with one excitedly writing: ‘You look amazing fantastic beautiful natural so gorgeous. X💖💖💋’

‘Jacqueline you have no idea how beautiful you are!!😍😍😍,’ gushed another, while a third agreed: ‘Naturally stunning 💖xx’

And a fourth added: ‘Fav pic of you to date! X’

Later in the day, Jacqueline also went on to share a sneak-peek at her singing skills with a rendition of ‘I’ll Always Remember Us This Way,’ from hit film A Star Is Born.

Looking into her phone camera, the actress showcased her amazing voice while sat in the family home she shares with CBB star Dan and their kids.

Giving another glimpse into her life as a busy mum-of-two, Jacqueline then posted an adorable selfie alongside her youngest daughter Mia, as she wrote: ‘She’s awake.’

In one final family clip, Jac’s hubby Dan, 27, can be seen enjoying a game of football on his XBox with a pal as she and the girls chill out on the sofa.

This comes after Jacqueline shared a gushing tribute to her former TOWIE star Dan on Valentine’s Day earlier this month.

Alongside a sweet picture of the pair cuddling up together, she wrote: ‘For better or worse. I truly love you.

‘Thank you for spoiling me but not only with gifts, with everything else that you bring to everyday of my life. 🌹 @danosborneofficial.’ AW!