The actress has opened up about her parenting struggles

Mum-of-two Jacqueline Jossa isn’t afraid to get honest about her parenting struggles.

And now the former EastEnders actress has been praised by fans after sharing a candid post revealing how tired she is.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jacqueline Jossa HITS OUT at vile trolls after ‘disgusting’ comments about her children: ‘You need help’

Taking to Instagram with a make-up free selfie, 26-year-old Jacqueline – who shares Ella, three, and seven-month-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne – can be seen lying on her bed with her hair scraped off her face while giving the camera a pout.

‘Little bit of insta reality for you…,’ she started the caption alongside it.

‘I have realised I’ve posted a lot of pics with me with my make-up professionally done and it all looks a bit glossy. I also just want you to know I currently have sick on me and my baby hairs have still not grown back so I look slightly crazy most of the time. #keepingitcute.’

Admitting she is not always as glamorous as she makes out on social media, the star continued: ‘Also I feel I have to put a disclaimer I don’t look like that in real life a lot Cos this B**tch cannot maintain that life style all the time but it’s fun to play. – so if you read this and then watch my stories and see my real make up free face you won’t be shocked 😂😂 No filters or make up, and that’s okay.’

The actress, who briefly split from TOWIE star Dan, 27, before his CBB stint last summer, went on to admit that their life isn’t ‘perfect’.

‘Also… how hard is it having children? I am so tired,’ she said.

‘Me and Daniel just want to cuddle and nap in bed all day. The struggle is real. If you don’t already have kids just go cuddle in bed all day please? For us.

‘I love having my angels really they are truly the best things ever. I just also love sleep and for some reason I’m having a lazy day.’

She added: ‘I don’t really know the point of this post only I guess to show we are all normal for feeling how we feel and it’s easy to believe in a persons perfect life, that doesn’t exist 🖤.’

Fans couldn’t wait to praise the star for her post, as one wrote: ‘Love this…. you dont appreciate lazy days and naps till you have kids. 🙌🙌.’

‘Your inspiration at its best! New mummy here who cant get both eyebrows to look the same anymore but I love my baby girl so I wouldn’t have it any other way,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Thank you, this made me smile. From one mummy to another, I needed that ❤️.’