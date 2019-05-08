Jac has showed off her natural beauty to fans

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has taken to Instagram to share a hilariously honest video with fans, showcasing her bare, make up free face.

In the selfie video shared on her story, 26-year-old Jac can be seen pulling a funny face as she zooms the camera closer, sporting a set of hair rollers and a black, satin dressing gown.

Captioning the candid footage, the ex soap star penned: ‘Before the glam.’

Despite the au naturel upload, the mum-of-two, who is married to former TOWIE hunk Dan Osborne, 27, also shared a selfie from the opposite end of the spectrum.

Looking glammed up to the nines and posing with a glass of fizz in hand, Jacqueline penned a cryptic message beside the photo.

Seemingly feeling inspired, she wrote: ‘It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things💁🏼‍♀️🖤.’

The mysterious message follows rumours that Jac had split with fitness pro Dan, with whom she shares four-year-old Ella and ten-month-old Mia.

Speculation the pair had called time on their marriage began when Dan was pictured cosying up to blonde PR pal Steph Ledigo during a night out in LA last month.

It was also reported that Dan had kissed 27-year-old former Love Island star Alexandra Cane, although he denies the claims.

Despite the allegations, the couple appeared to be the image of a perfect family when they headed off on a caravanning trip last weekend.

Uploading a series of snapshots from the stay-cation, reality star Dan seemed to be loving every minute of the family fun.

Beside the adorable photos, Dan penned: ‘What a beautiful weekend it’s been with family ❤️ Just been lovely, non stop fun! And I now feel absolutely knackered 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ can’t keep up with them! Love them all so so much ❤️.’