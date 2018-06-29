Jacqueline Jossa shares the CUTEST photo of her newborn baby daughter following Dan Osborne split rumours

Little Mia is only four days old

Jacqueline Jossa announced the adorable news that she’d given birth to her second daughter with husband Dan Osborne earlier this week.

And just a few days on, the mum-of-two has shared a sweet snap of her newborn Mia cuddling up to her three-year-old daughter Ella.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders star can be seen smiling at the camera as little Ella wraps her arms around her baby sister as she sleeps peacefully.

Next to the heartwarming snap, Jacqueline wrote: ‘All that matters is you my darlings.’

Adorable, or what? And dad-of-three Dan – who also shares four-year-old Teddy with his ex girlfriend – wasn’t far behind with his own sweet photo of the newly expanding family.

More: Heavily pregnant Jacqueline Jossa shows off bare bump after revealing sex of baby amid Dan Osborne cheat claims

‘Good morning from me & my girls’, the former TOWIE star wrote next to the snap of him smiling while Ella can again be seen holding his youngest.