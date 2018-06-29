Jacqueline Jossa shares the CUTEST photo of her newborn baby daughter following Dan Osborne split rumours

Little Mia is only four days old
Jacqueline Jossa announced the adorable news that she’d given birth to her second daughter with husband Dan Osborne earlier this week.
And just a few days on, the mum-of-two has shared a sweet snap of her newborn Mia cuddling up to her three-year-old daughter Ella.
Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders star can be seen smiling at the camera as little Ella wraps her arms around her baby sister as she sleeps peacefully.
Next to the heartwarming snap, Jacqueline wrote: ‘All that matters is you my darlings.’
Adorable, or what? And dad-of-three Dan – who also shares four-year-old Teddy with his ex girlfriend – wasn’t far behind with his own sweet photo of the newly expanding family.
More: Heavily pregnant Jacqueline Jossa shows off bare bump after revealing sex of baby amid Dan Osborne cheat claims
‘Good morning from me & my girls’, the former TOWIE star wrote next to the snap of him smiling while Ella can again be seen holding his youngest.
The social media cuteness comes after 26-year-old Dan was forced to defend himself earlier this month when he faced shock cheating allegations from Love Island star Marcel Somerville who accused him of sleeping with his now ex Gabby Allen.
‘Ridiculous and untrue,’ the reality star tweeted about the accusations.
‘Also, more importantly, no matter what is happening in my private life etc and bullshit stories I can laugh off… but it’s causing stress to Jacqueline, who is carrying our baby..
‘She should be able to enjoy her last month of being pregnant without reading nonsense, thank you.’
Gabby also denied the allegations whilst Jacqueline revealed her anger by tweeting Marcel with the message: ‘and you selling this “story”makes you a victim how? Make me sick!’
Fortunately, it sounds like Jac and Dan – who faced speculation that they had split back May – are back on track and Dan was even spotted delivering his wife a bag full of goodies after she gave birth on Monday.
Speaking out about the rumours surrounding her marriage, 25-year-old Jacqueline recently told OK! magazine: ‘We’ve been through a rough period but right now we’re getting on well.
‘Neither of us knows what’s going on at the moment but we’re spending time together and seeing how things go.
‘Dan hasn’t moved back in, but we’re seeing what happens.’