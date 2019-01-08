The EastEnders star was recently targeted by a nasty troll

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at haters in the best way possible – by sharing an amazing bikini photo, of course.

The mum-of-two recently responded to a cruel troll who called her a ‘frumpy dumpling’, and now she’s continued to show her followers that she doesn’t care what anybody thinks.

Taking to Instagram, former EastEnders actress Jacqueline showed off her incredible post-baby body in a yellow two-piece as she posed up a storm by a swimming pool.

Flashing her toned abs, the telly star chose to go make-up free as she smiled at the camera.

And just like us, it looks like 26-year-old Jac’s fans couldn’t wait to compliment her, as one wrote: ‘Omg so stunning 💖💖.’

‘Your figure after 2 kids is amazing should be proud of yourself 🔥🔥,’ commented another, while a third said: ‘Inspirational little lady!! 🔥 keep going!! Your doing fab!!💓.’

And a fourth added: ‘Beautiful lady show it off wish I had your body confidence xx.’

This comes after Jacqueline – who shares one-year-old Mia and three-year-old Ella with husband Dan Osborne, 27, – clapped back at a cruel troll who branded her latest sexy photograph ‘frumpy’.

While most of us were loving Jac’s J-Lo inspired snap, one follower left the nasty message: ‘Omg how photoshopped that!! Pls looks nothing like her what so ever!!’

Tagging Jacqueline’s hubby, it continued: ‘@DanOsborneOfficial bet you wish she did look like this tho instead of a frumpy dumplin with slap head.’ Erm… ouch!

But Jacqueline then screenshotted the rude message and shared it on Instagram along with the sarcastic reply: ‘Starting the new year off positively.

‘Ps I do look like this, even when I hoover the dog hairs off the floor and baby sick all over me.’

You tell them, Jac!