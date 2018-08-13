The actress looks INCRED





Jacqueline Jossa has had a VERY busy few months after giving birth to her second daughter Mia with husband Dan Osborne in June.

Since then, the former EastEnders actress has been dealing with a load of speculation that her marriage is on the rocks, while also having to defend herself against those mummy critics.

So now Jac has given herself a well-deserved break from all the drama as she headed to a spa for her friend’s hen do over the weekend.

And luckily for us, the 25-year-old has shared a load of snaps from the fun-packed few days – including an absolutely amazing bikini shot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress showed her 1.2million followers that she’s proud of her body by stripping down to a two piece less than two months after giving birth.

Posing in front of her hotel room mirror with her hair tied up, the telly star wrote: ‘Haven’t ever been to a spa weekend but I am defo going whenever I can! Incredible!’

You know what else is incredible? THAT BOD!

Meanwhile, Jac also shared lot’s more photos from her girly weekend, including a pyjama selfie before she joined the rest of her pals.

Another snap sees the mum of two cosying up to the bride-to-be as they celebrated with giant pink balloons in the luxurious spa.

Looking happier than ever, Jacqueline can be seen laughing at the camera as her best pal holds onto her waist.

This comes after Jacqueline took to Instagram on Saturday after having enough of ‘nasty’ comments about her skills as a mum.

Speaking to the camera, she blasted: ‘I’m so sick of people feeling like they can comment on pictures of my kids and tell me I’m doing something wrong parenting wise. I don’t get why people do that it’s just nasty.’

The actress – who also shares four-year-old Ella with TOWIE star Dan – then went on to defend her decision to post photos of her two daughters online, saying her haters should ‘just go away’.

You tell them, Jac!