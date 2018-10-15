These two are stronger than ever

Since getting their marriage back on track, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been giving us some major social media PDA.

This weekend was no different as the ridiculously good looking pair attended a celebrity basketball event together.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Dan was taking part in the charity game Hoops Aid at London’s Copper Box Arena alongside the likes of Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt and actor Paul Danan.

And obviously, wife Jac was there to support her beau as she shared a load of snaps from the sidelines.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old EastEnders actress filmed her TOWIE star beau, calling him a ‘sexy guy’ as he ran around on the court.

More: Jacqueline Jossa gets VERY cheeky with husband Dan Osborne on wild night out

In another video, the star can be heard saying ‘Why is he so cute’, before giggling from behind the camera.

Even after 27-year-old Dan unfortunately lost the big game, his wife still supported him as she wrote: ‘He makes losing look so good.’

The keen sportsman clearly appreciated the encouragement as he later took to his own Insta page with a sweet selfie of the pair of them.

Next to the cosy snap – which sees the husband and wife duo cuddling together in the stands – Dan wrote: ‘My beautiful wife, we had a great day at @hoopsaid!

‘Basketball is not my strength haha but great to be there and to be able to support the charity. Thanks to everyone that came out today.’

Following closely behind, Jacqueline – who shares daughters Ella, three, and four-month-old Mia with Dan – then posted a selfie with her other half kissing her cheek and captioned it: ‘Always’.

And fans were quick to comment on the snaps, as one gushed: ‘Aww this is just blissful you 2 are a beautiful couple love your strength xxxxx.’

While another said: ‘So happy to see you’s are working things out 💝.’

This comes after Jacqueline recently opened up about their relationship following a tough few months.

The soap star told OK! Magazine: ‘Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.’

Before Dan agreed: ‘It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good. It’s better than ever between us now.’