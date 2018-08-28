The actress has been sharing a load of sultry pics

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Dan Osborne has been pretty open about his broken marriage to Jacqueline Jossa.

On last night’s show, the former TOWIE star revealed that although they were taking a break, he was very much still in love with his wife and wouldn’t be interested in anyone else if they split for good.

But despite Dan’s candid confession, it looks like EastEnders actress Jacqueline is totally ignoring the drama over in the famous Channel 5 bungalow, as she shared a series of sexy snaps over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two can be seen smouldering at the camera while on her sun-soaked holiday.

Wearing a floral maxi-dress with a split up the side, the 25-year-old finished the look with an oversized fedora hat and her hair down in loose waves.

And the photos didn’t stop there, as Jac also posted another selfie on her Stories, this time showing off her flawless makeup and best pout.

In one final shot, the brunette beauty revealed that her eldest daughter Ella, four, had been helping her get the best shot for her social media.

Posing up a storm in the sunshine, Jacqueline wrote: ‘When Ella takes a photo’.

This comes after rumours have been swirling over Dan’s relationship with fellow CBB star Gabby Allen.

The pair were forced to deny rumours of a fling back in May after they were pictured on a yacht together during a work trip.

And after entering the house, the reality stars have been adamant that they’re nothing more than friends – although this hasn’t stopped their housemates from speculating.

But it looks like Dan is keen to put all that behind him, as the Essex lad gushed over his wife during the latest episode of the show.

‘That’s the one thing with Jacqueline. Usually when you’re with someone, you go through a bad time and you sort of lose that attraction to them, but I’ve never lost the attraction to her’, he told Hardeep Singh Kohli.

‘I always tell her she’s beautiful and stuff, but I honestly think if me and her break up, we’re done, I would be single. That’d be it. I would honestly just concentrate on my kids and work.’