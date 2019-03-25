The actress has gone on an emotional rant

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to hit back at haters with an emotional video message after receiving nasty criticism online.

The 26-year-old has faced a tough few weeks after husband Dan Osborne denied recent claims he was seen kissing Love Island’s Alexandra Cane on a night out in Manchester.

And after receiving vile comments such as ‘no wonder your husband doesn’t want to be with you,’ EastEnders actress Jacqueline addressed the trolls in a video yesterday.

Speaking on her fans, she said: ‘Sometimes all the comments and what people say to me gets to me a little bit too much. I’m not ashamed to admit that I down like reading horrible stuff about myself.

‘You don’t get constant different people coming up to you on the street saying “you’ve put on weight, you were so much better looking when you didn’t have kids or when you first came on to Eastenders” or “you’ve gone downhill, no wonder your husband doesn’t wanna be with you” and stuff like that.’

Continuing her emotional rant, Jacqueline teared up as she said: ‘I get that on a daily basis and it does hurt, everything that people say to me hurts and it’s not nice.’

The star then added that she didn’t want to raise her daughters – Mia, four, and eight-month-old Ella – in a ‘scary place’, before concluding: ‘There are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to talk about.

‘I don’t want to be told I’m fat and ugly, okay?’

After being supported by her followers, Jacqueline then went on to share another message which read: ‘So many of you are so kind, you have filled my heart. Goodnight.’

This comes after the telly star denied claims she’d taken off her wedding ring following the drama surrounding her marriage.

Sources claimed at the time that Jacqueline was ‘absolutely furious’ and had ‘kicked her husband out’ after he was linked to Love Islander Alexandra, despite Dan, 27, denying the rumours.

The pair have since been spotted together in public for the first time when they attended Dan’s Nan’s funeral last week.