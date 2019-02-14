Jac and Dan have posted some serious PDA

It looks as though Valentine’s Day has given Jacqueline Jossa the romance bug as she’s shared a string of very loved-up snaps with husband Dan Osborne.

One photo shows the couple – who tied the knot in 2017 – cuddling up as Dan wraps his arm around his wife during a romantic dinner date.

Alongside it, former EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 26, penned an emotional tribute to her other half thanking him for ‘spoiling her rotten’.

‘For better or worse ❤️ I truly love you,’ she said.

‘Thank you for spoiling me but not only with gifts, with everything else that you bring to everyday of my life. 🌹 @danosborneofficial.’

Fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with one replying: ‘Awwww. This is lovely 💕 – beautiful photo. X.’

And another adding: ‘Its So Good Seeing You 2 Back Together & Looking Genuinely Happy!!💕 Love Both Your Stories x.’

The star – who shares daughters Ella, three, and seven-month-old Mia with CBB star Dan – went on to post lots more couples photos of the pair enjoying fancy meals out and family holidays.

This comes after a tough year for the couple who broke up back in April before getting back together following Dan’s CBB stint.

Despite the social media PDA, it turns out Jacqueline is feeling a little guilty this morning after her hubby lavished her with gifts.

Speaking to her Insta followers, Jacqueline admits: ‘I felt like a really bad person today because I woke up – and we said we weren’t doing cards or presents or anything like that.

Luckily I did get a cra because I know what Daniel’s like, and I got him a stupid little mug thing that says “being the better half is thirsty work” and that was literally it.

‘Then I came down and flowers got delivered, this big hamper of chocolates and a beautiful card, and a little something from Michael Kors so I feel so bad that I didn’t get him anything!’

Hoping to make it up to Dan, she then added: ‘I’ll cook him some food tonight or something’.

Meanwhile Jacqueline wasn’t the only one to share a seriously cute Insta post, as Dan also gushed over his wife.

Posting a photo of the pair on holiday, he wrote: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to the wife @jacjossa ❤️ and as it’s Thursday, throwing it back to when I proposed..

‘Yes this was a very nerve-racking (sweaty) experience 🤣 as you can see in the picture! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Had many ups and downs since this pic but it’s all been worth it and come out the other end, you’re amazing, you’re a great wife and an incredible mummy!’

He added: ‘Thank you for everything. Love you babe ❤️’