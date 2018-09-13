The actress is feeling better than ever

Jacqueline Jossa has been feeling fitter than ever since welcoming second daughter Mia in June and now she’s opened up about her reasons for wanting to get in shape.

The actress – who also has three-year-old Ella with husband Dan Osborne – discussed her weight loss journey with Instagram fans in a series of candid videos today and admitted that she vowed whilst pregnant that she wouldn’t let herself slip back into bad habits.

‘Before I had Mia – in between Ella and Mia – I was the biggest I’ve ever been,’ Jacqueline, 25, explained to her followers.

‘Then I got pregnant with Mia and I just decided that I wanted to change as soon as I’d had Mia. I thought, “I’m not going to let myself go, I really want to get back to a comfortable weight where I feel good and confident.”’

Jacqueline has now reached a point where she’s feeling great about herself but has admitted that it’s not just about weight.

‘I’m still on my journey but I’m definitely feeling so much better already,’ the former EastEnders star explained.

‘I’ve lost a stone and a half, and it’s not all about losing weight as well. I do feel comfortable and maybe want to lose a little bit more, and I definitely want to tone up as well.

‘But I just feel so much better as well – it wakes me up, I feel really energised. You’re not starving yourself, I still eat.’

It comes after Jacqueline posted a series of photos documenting her body transformation last week and spoke of how she’s focused on ‘feeling happy and sexy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle’ rather than ‘being stick thin’.

The TV star has had reason to smile elsewhere too after being reunited with Dan, 27, following his stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite going through a rocky patch in their marriage before the show, Jacqueline shared a loving message for her husband when he returned home.

‘It’s good to have this man back 💞,’ she wrote. ‘my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears 💞I love you. Always.’

