Do blondes really have more fun?!

The winter months usually leave you reaching for darker colours when it comes to clothes and hair, but not if you’re Jacqueline Jossa

Famed for her trademark brunette locks, the Eastenders babe has revealed a new, much lighter ‘do – having dyed her hair a beachy summer-shade of blonde!

More: Jacqueline Jossa reveals the reason she wanted to ‘punch’ Dan Osborne during CBB stint

Revealing her new ombré tresses on Instagram. 26-year-old Jacqueline unveiled a sizzlin’ selfie.

‘Blonde!’ she captioned the snap. Looking fab, Jacqueline!

As expected, fans have been super quick to shower the mother-of-two with compliments following her hair transformation.

‘You suit having blonde hair x,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘Love the colour…suits you. 💕’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Your hair looks beautiful…😘’

People of Instagram, we totally agree.

It’s been one hell of a year for Jacqueline, who welcomed her 4-month-old daughter Mia amid a bout of marital trouble with her husband of over a year, Dan Osborne.



Despite the rocky patch, Jacqueline, who is also the mother to Ella, 3, has now assured fans that things are better than ever in her relationship.

Speaking with OK!, the actress revealed they’re planning to jet off for a belated honeymoon – despite tying the knot over sixteen months ago.

‘I only had two weeks off from EastEnders for the wedding, so we didn’t have time to go on a proper honeymoon,’ she explained.

‘We went to Spain for a few days but we brought Ella with us, as we didn’t want to leave her behind. It was lovely but it wasn’t a classic honeymoon, so we missed out on that experience.’

Adding that they feel like newlyweds again, she continued: ‘Since getting back together, it feels like we’re stronger and we appreciate each other so much more.

‘Things between us are really good right now, we feel like newlyweds again!’

We’re so glad to hear it, Jacqueline Jossa!