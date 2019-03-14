Uh oh...

Their marriage seemed to be back on track following his stint in Celebrity Big Brother, but now Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa are facing fresh infidelity claims.

According to an onlooker, Dan, 27, kissed Love Island star Alexandra Cane at Manchester’s Neighbourhood bar last Thursday.

One eyewitness told The Sun Online: ‘Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her.’

Another onlooker added: ‘He was putting his hands all on her – grinding against her and thrusting his hips.

‘He’s a married man so it was pretty shocking. She didn’t seem that into it but she laughed it off.’

They continued: ‘Everyone was talking about how he was acting. There were loads of women there but he was only interested in Alexandra.

‘They left together in a taxi with a couple of friends when the party was over.’

The pair are said to have been seen snuggling up next to each other in the taxi and headed back to plush hotel Peckforton Castle.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the TOWIE star has been linked to a lady from Love Island.

His split from wife Jacqueline in May 2018 was triggered by pictured of him cosying up to Gabby Allen on a boat.

However, following his stint in CBB last summer, the pair have managed to make a go of their marriage and share two daughters together, Ella and Mia.

Meanwhile, since leaving Love Island last summer, 27-year-old make-up artists Alexandra has remained single.

Representatives for Dan and Alexandra told CelebsNow: ‘Absolutely nothing happened with Alex – Dan has been friends for a while with her after working together. They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do.’