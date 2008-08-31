Jade Goody: Cancer won’t stop the bills rolling in

Tragic reality TV star explains her decision to take part in Bigg Boss

Jade Goody has spoken about why she travelled to Mumbai to star in Bigg Boss while she was waiting to hear if she had cervical cancer.

The reality TV star had been having tests for the disease and was waiting to hear the outcome, but still decided to go ahead with her appearance on the show – the Indian version of Big Brother.

‘I know going to India sounds crazy, and a lot of people will criticise me for it, but I have to pay my bills,’ she says. ‘I need to make sure I can support the boys.’

She was offered a reported £100,000 to take part in the programme, which is hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

The mum-of-two had to quit the show after she received the news in the diary room that she has cervical cancer. She has since returned home to her sons Bobby, 5, and Freddie, 3.

‘I have to keep working to support my family,’ she says. ‘Stopping working isn’t an option.’

Jade, 27, has been admitted to hospital for treatment, which includes having a hysterectomy.

Lauren Parr