Jade Goody: My dad was a drug addict

BB star avoids narcotics but likes a vodka and lime...

Jade Goody’s seen first hand that drugs can turn your life upside down – and vows she wouldn’t touch them with a bargepole.

‘My dad died from a drug overdose and was a drug addict,’ she says. ‘I stay away from drugs. I’ve got two beautiful children, an amazing life and family – I don’t want to risk that. I’m happy with a vodka and lime.’

You might see pictures of her tumbling out of bars in the early hours, but that doesn’t mean she’s always getting plastered.

‘When I’m at home I’m not lying on the settee drunk, unable to speak while my kids are asking for their dinner,’ she explains to Sunday magazine.

‘I’m just a normal mother like any other who likes to enjoy themselves when they go out.’