Jade Goody to ‘start cancer treatment next week’

Reality star being comforted by ex-Jack Tweed

Jade Goody will reportedly begin treatment for cervical cancer as early as next week.

The reality star, who returned to the UK on Tuesday, was told she had the life-threatening disease on the Indian version of Big Brother.

Yesterday she visited her consultant at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex.

Her ex-boyfriend Jack Tweed, 21, accompanied Jade, 27, to the clinic.

He has been comforting her since she flew back to Britain and was seen returning with her to her home yesterday.

‘She looked extremely upset and was crying,’ an onlooker tells The Sun. ‘She didn’t say anything and seemed a bit dazed.’

Her children Bobby, 5, and Freddie, 3, are being cared for by family and friends.

‘Jack is at home with Jade and supporting her at the moment, but they are not currently in a relationship,’ says her spokeswoman Lucy Heather.

