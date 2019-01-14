We need a holiday now!

If you thought Jade Thirlwall had been quiet over on Instagram lately, you’d be right as she’s been too busy have an incredible time on holiday.

Yep, the Little Mix babe enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend Jed Elliott after the Christmas break as the pair jetted away to Thailand.

And finally giving fans a sneak peek of what she got up to, now 26-year-old Jade has posted a bikini photo from the hotel she stayed in.

In the sexy snap, Jade can be seen sitting on her balcony in a patterned two-piece while showing off her incredible body.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer is soaking up the sun wearing a pair of circle-framed sunglasses and her hair tied loosely in a ponytail.

But while Jade might look totally relaxed in this photo, it looks like her time away didn’t exactly run smoothly, as she went on to reveal she’d faced a scary, come down with a nasty bug and got bitted nine times.

The star wrote in the caption: ‘About to annoy you all with numerous holiday pics 🌞 had the loveliest two weeks 🇹🇭 stayed at two stunning hotels 🏞 endured a scary ass storm ⛈ went to a beautiful 🐘 sanctuary for rescued elephants 😭 got a sickness bug where at one point I thought I was possessed 😂.’

Speaking about her restbite from Instagram, she continued: ‘Had a kinda mini break from social media which was good for me 🧖🏽‍♀️ bitten 9 times which was a personal record 🦟 Krabi is truly one of the most breathtaking places I’ve ever been to 🌅.’

Before adding the final nod to her boyfriend: ‘All with my love @jedstruts♥️ the perfect start to 2019 ✨.’ AW!

Obviously, fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, and one wrote: ‘So flipping beautiful jade😍😍,’ while a second added: ‘You look perfect 😍.’

And a third simply echoed: ‘So beautiful😍❤️’

Jade has been dating The Struts star, 27, since the beginning of 2016 and the pair spent New Years Eve enjoying an adorable pyjama party at Jade’s flat in London before they jetted off for their well-earned break.

We’re hoping for plenty more couples’ snaps in 2019, guys!