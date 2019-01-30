Too cute!

She’s been super busy promoting the new Little Mix album, so it’s nice to see that Jade Thirlwall is finally getting to enjoy some family time.

The 26-year-old pop star was busy hanging out with her nephew yesterday, and couldn’t resist giving fans a glimpse of him.

Wearing a jumper, Little Mix trackies (where can we get a pair?) and her hair scraped back, the singer rapped and danced alongside her adorable nephew in the Instagram clip.

And proving that the apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree when it comes to talent, her nephew recited the lyrics to Big Shaq’s hit, Man’s Not Hot, and debuted his best break dance moves.

‘Auntie duties include playing transformers, watching Zootropolis 1000 times til we know the full script and the occasional ‘rap’ battle,’ Jade revealed.

She joked: ‘Baby Karl/Little Shaq/Small Stormzy vs Auntie Jade 2k19. Ya dun know.’

Of course, fans of the star soon began commenting on the adorable video, with one saying: ‘I want you as my aunt…’ while another added: ‘This is so sweet, you are a beautiful, amazing and special Auntie!’

A third simply described Jade as ‘the coolest Auntie ever’.

Meanwhile, Perrie Edwards, 25, and Jesy Nelson, 27, delighted fans yesterday when they shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the band’s new music video for their new single, Think About Us.

The girls, along with Jade and fourth member of Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, released their new single last Friday and understandably their fans have been eagerly anticipating it’s release.

In equally sassy videos, Perrie shared a clip of herself dancing around in a field to the catchy tune, while Jesy’s video saw her getting cosy with topless male dancer.

‘Think about us ft @tydollasign video coming soon,’ Perrie teased, while Jesy asked her followers: ‘Who’s ready for THINK ABOUT US?’

Well we certainly are! Maybe you should get Jade’s nephew on board for the next track too…