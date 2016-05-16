The Little Mix star has made her feelings VERY clear - aww!

In 2016, is a relationship even real if you don’t do the occasional mushy online post for your other half? For the sake of this story, let’s say no – using this logic, then, Jade Thirlwall‘s feelings for boyfriend Jed Elliott are *very* real, judging by a recent Instagram post.

The Little Mix star has been dating Jed, of up and coming boyband The Struts for at least five months, and on his birthday took the time to let the world know what he means to her – and it is so lovely!

Though neither is shy showing off the other on their social media accounts, Jade, 23, took it a step further with her picture and dedication.

‘Just got off my flight to Japan so I’m a tad late,’ the singer began her post on Sunday.

just got off my flight to Japan so I'm a tad late 🌚 Happy Birthday @jedstruts I really, really wish I was there to celebrate with you but I guess a soppy drunken Tokyo karaoke video in approximately 24 hours from now will have to do. I love you petal ❤️ A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on May 15, 2016 at 3:55am PDT

‘Happy Birthday @jedstruts I really, really wish I was there to celebrate with you but I guess a soppy drunken Tokyo karaoke video in approximately 24 hours from now will have to do. I love you petal’.

Aww!

Hundreds of her fans couldn’t wait to chime in with messages of appreciation – along with wishing Jed well on his birthday, the Mixers gushed over the sweetness of the caption.

‘Yeah this is love’ commented one, while another supportive fan wrote: ‘Seeing you happy makes me happy!’

Unsurprisingly, Jed himself was a big fan of Jade’s post – and he left a stream of red love heart emojis to prove it:

Ahh, these two!