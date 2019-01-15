When she’s not busy being one fourth of the biggest girlband on the planet (Little Mix, duh), Jade Thirlwall is kept occupied with a string of daily press appearances and gigs.



And whilst we’re in no rush for the lovely Little Mix ladies to slow down anytime soon, we were also pretty relieved to see Jade had managed to catch some downtime amid her very hectic schedule…

Giving herself a breather, the 26-year-old jetted off to Thailand with her boyfriend Jed Elliott – after the pair spent the majority of last year apart due to Jed’s touring commitments in the USA with his band The Struts.



Making sure to bring LM fans along for the trip, Jade has been keeping followers in the loop of her holiday happenings via Instagram.

Most recently, Jade and her 27-year-old beau visited an elephant sanctuary – as the duo befriended a range of new mates…

Capturing the magical moment she came face to face with the ‘retired and rescued elephants’, Jade reached out to pet the trunk of her new pal.

For the following snap, both Jade and Jed cuddled up to the trunk another elephant.

In a bid to embrace the full experience, the duo posed for the sweet pic in swimwear – having seemingly taken a dip with the elephants.



Finally, Jade shared some footage of her feeding a smiley elephant a banana.

Captioning the footage, she asserted: ‘No riding or cruelty.’



As expected, fans have been very quick to share kind messages with the best-loved babe.

‘Most amazing thing, you’re so lucky!’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘So magical Jade. Cutest couple.’

Agreeing, a third follower added: ‘These photos are the cutest.’

Yesterday, Jade left fans speechless after sharing some sizzling shots of herself posing up a storm on the balcony of her holiday pad.

Keeping a pair of sunnies clamped to her face, the sun-kissed babe looked fierce in a leopard print bikini.

Happy holidays, Jade and Jed!