Wowza, Jade!

As we near closer and closer to Christmas, it’s fair to say that we’ll be spending the next week covered head-to-toe in sequins.

And it looks like we’re in great company – as Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has also dusted off the glitter garments in celebration of the festivities!

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old babe shared a sizzlin’ snap from behind the scenes of the forthcoming Little Mix music video for Joan of Arc.

Covered in an impressive range of rhinestones, Jade held her extra-long locks away from the bodysuit to showcase the luxe look.

Captioning the glittering footage with lyrics to the tune, Jade posted: ‘Fan of myself. I’m stanning myself. I love me so much I put my hands on myself. #LM5.’

As expected, devoted fans of the total babe have been very quick to share kind words with the songstress.

‘Yassss Queen ❤️❤️ @jadethirlwall,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘Oh my god!!!😍’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘You look amazing.’

It’s been a very merry festive season for Jade, who recently took to Instagram to document the moment her beau Jed Elliott arrived back in Blighty following his very long trip in the States.

Capturing the moment she greeted her bassist boyfriend in the airport, an emotional Jade sprinted over to Jed, who she has been dating since 2016, and planted a huge kiss on his face.

‘103 days later. ♡ “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” ♡,’ she captioned the adorable footage.

Jade’s romance with Jed has been the stuff of fairytales, with the LM star previously admitting it was ‘love at first sight’ for the pair.

She told Mail Online: ‘You know what, it was pretty instant. I did sort of have to chase him for a few months to get the end results, but I’m not a quitter so I kept going.’

Merry Christmas, Jade!