Our hearts!

Tis’ the season to gather your nearest and dearest and settle down for some quality time…

With the lovely Little Mix ladies often jetting off to all four corners of the planet, however, quiet time with loved ones isn’t something Jade Thirlwall gets to do very often.



Just in time for the festive season, however, Jade’s musician boyfriend Jed Elliott has jetted back to the UK – meaning the pair are finally back in the same country after spending 103 days apart from each other.

Jed, who is The Struts bassist, has been overseas in America whilst embarking on a very long tour.

To mark their sweet reunion, 25-year-old Jade took to Instagram to capture the moment she greeted her 27-year-old beau at the airport.

Like something out of a Christmas rom com, Jade clutched at her handmade ‘welcome home’ sign whilst waiting for Jed from outside the arrivals gate.



After spying the appearance of her boyfriend of over two years, Jade began her sprint over to him – planting an almighty smooch on Jed’s face before the pair locked into an emotional embrace.

‘103 days later. ♡ “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” ♡,’ she captioned the super adorable footage.

As expected, the heartwarming clip has left followers full of festive cheer, with countless LM fans sharing kind messages with the happy couple.

‘I love this so much❤,’ one posted, whilst another added: ‘This the sweetest thing i’ve ever seen. So happy for you guys❤❤’

Agreeing, a third added: ‘Omg this melted my heart I can’t even😭😭😍’

Jade’s romance with Jed has been nothing short of pretty epic, with the LM star previously admitting it was ‘love at first sight’ for the pair.

She told Mail Online: ‘You know what, it was pretty instant. I did sort of have to chase him for a few months to get the end results, but I’m not a quitter so I kept going.’

Yup, the stuff of dreams… Merry Christmas Jade and Jed!