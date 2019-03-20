The singer looks amazing in this new photo

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is no stranger to the occasional Instagram selfie, but her latest snap has certainly got fans talking.

Taking to her social media account, the 26-year-old posed up a storm while showing off a very different look than we’re used to.

Giving us serious Legally Blonde vibes, Jade can be seen wearing a pink shiny jacket paired with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of huge earrings.

Also donning some noughties pink shades, the LM lady put on her best pout for the photo while her light hair tumbled down her back.

‘judging you 🐸☕️💕,’ she captioned the sexy snap which racked up 137k likes in a few hours.

Obviously, Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘An absolute queen 👑😩’

‘KWEEN slayed again😩😩😩,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Sass on 100 💕’

And a fourth asked: ‘Okay where can I get those glasses’

Jade’s sassy new snap comes after she performed without her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock earlier this month.

Instead, the X Factor star took to the stage with her guitarist boyfriend Jed Elliot to sing at their pals wedding.

The couple were both guests at the nuptials of boyband The Vamps’ manager Joe O’Neill and his fiancé, model Laura Coleman.

As Jed’s band The Struts took to the stage at the reception, Jade decided to join in with a rendition of rock classic ‘Get It On’ by T. Rex.

The Vamps and I’m A Celebrity star James McVey posted the incredible wedding performance on his Instagram Stories, with bandmates Brad Simpson, Tristan Evans and Conor Ball also singing a few tracks.