Jade Thirlwall is usually primped and polished to perfection, so it was a real treat for fans when she showed the unedited side of her glamorous lifestyle.

The Little Mix star, 26, delighted her followers when she shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram of her ‘real hair’, with almost 172,000 people ‘liking’ it just hours after she uploaded it.

The black and white image sees Jade pulling a hilariously awkward expression as she patiently sits in a chair waiting for her hair stylist to tame her fizzy-looking mane.

Sharing a montage of snaps, with one particularly funny close-up of her bemused face, Jade captioned the images: ‘yes it’s all my real hair okurrr.’

Her fans were quick to express their joy over the ‘goofy’ images, with many complimenting Jade on her unkempt ‘do.

One fan commented: ‘Your real hair is the best.’

Another said: ‘Love your hair so much ❤️❤️plz stay like that❤️❤️.’

A third added: ‘What a goofball… I love your face,’ while a fourth gushed: ‘And your still flipping gorgeous okurrrr 😍😍😍😍.’

And a fifth added: ‘This face expresses over 1,000 words :p.’

The Strip singer also showed off the finished look as soon after she uploaded some far more glamorous snaps.

Wearing a stunning black Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit as she posed in what appeared to be a church, Jade’s hair had transformed from bed-head into a polished ‘do.

Wearing her hair in loose waves with a stunning side plait at the front of the left side of her head, Jade’s facial expression looked much more like her Little Mix alter ego as she pouted provocatively for the camera, while twisting strands of her hair around her fingers.

Fans were equally as impressed with Jade’s transformation, with one commenting: ‘My beauty queen😍 ya stunning girl🔥.’

Another said: ‘I’m not religious but suddenly I believe in God.’

While a third gushed: ‘Could you be more Goddess and beautiful? I think not. I love you 💖 @jadethirlwall.’

We think Jade looks beautiful either way.