Flames!

If there’s anything those Little Mix ladies know how to do, it’s slay… just ask the lovely Jade Thirlwall!

Having jetted off to Thailand in the name of some much deserved rest and recuperation, the 26-year-old has spent the past two weeks recharging her batteries ahead of another successful year as part of the world’s biggest girlband.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jade Thirlwall sends Little Mix fans into a frenzy with ‘cutest’ snaps as she visits elephant sanctuary with boyfriend Jed

With beau Jed Elliott also joining Jade in the sunnier climes of Southeast Asia, the songstress kept her boyfriend preoccupied with the very important task of taking her sizzlin’ holiday snaps.

Yup, even the rich and famous like to indulge in the perks of a relationship – Instagram at the ready!

For the latest in the series of smoking hot snaps from the LM star, Jade has donned an ornate square-neck swimsuit detailed with an intricate silver brocade style front panel.

In one snap, Jade clutches hold of the balcony in her luxe holiday pad whilst turning her back on the balmy ocean-view behind her.

Appearing to have opted away from the hours spent in hair and makeup, a fresh-faced (and enviably sun-kissed) Jade tied back her locks in a loose low-ponytail at the nape of her neck.

In another update from the babe, Jade turns her back on followers whist balancing on the edge of her jungle-embedded infinity pool.

As expected, fans have been very quick to comment on the latest snaps from the best-loved babe.

‘🔥 Looking fabulous as always x,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘I’m love with the spam we’ve been getting from you 😍’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Oh wow, what a babe! ❤️’

Jade has been delighting fans with updates from her winter travels – leaving us with major vacay envy.

Having officially returned back to Blighty, Jade has hinted at a backlog of snaps that’ll be hitting up Instagram over the forthcoming days.

Sharing some holiday nostalgia, Jade explained she’s had a ‘mini break from social media’.

‘About to annoy you all with numerous holiday pics 🌞 had the loveliest two weeks 🇹🇭,’ she shared.

Can we come next time, lady?!