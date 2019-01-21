Jed Elliott are making up for lost time – having enjoyed a little quality time ahead of another successful year. After spending the majority of 2018 apart, Jade Thirlwall and her beauare making up for lost time – having enjoyed a little quality time ahead of another successful year.



With Jed away from home whilst touring America with his band, The Struts, Jade kept busy with her fellow Little Mix ladies – working on their four-woman mission of world domination.

However, after Jed returned back to Blighty, 26-year-old Jade wasted no time – booking the duo in for a sun-drenched baecation to Thailand.

Since flying back from their luxe break, Jade has been updating fans with some belated holiday snaps – leaving us green with envy over her series of sizzlin’ bikini snaps.

Most recently, the LM babe has shared some snaps from their visit to a local waterfall.

Getting all Peter Andre circa the Mysterious Girl era, Jade and her ‘fella indulged in a little aquatic photo shoot whilst visiting the landmark.

Keeping it as real as ever, Jade documented her rather dangerous ascent onto the rocks of the waterfall – leaning out for Jed’s helping hand.

‘Chasing (awkwardly slowly climbing with assistance) waterfalls,’ she captioned the funny series.

In the following snap, Jade popped her feet up for a well-deserved break whilst Jed proudly showed off his lady.

‘Yerrr that’s right,’ she captioned the cute shot.

In the final couple post from their photo shoot, Jade and Jed enjoy the picturesque settings whilst paddling at the base of the waterfall.

Pulling her ‘fella in for a smooch, Jade looks sun kissed and carefree.

As expected, fans of the lovely lady have been quick to share kind messages with the couple.

‘The best ❤,’ commented one, whilst another added: ‘Such a beautiful couple.

’My favourite couple,’ agreed a third.

People of Instagram, we couldn’t agree more. Now, who fancies booking a last minute vacay?!