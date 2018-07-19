We're not jealous at all...

While taking a break from preparing for her next world tour with the Little Mix ladies, Jade Thirlwall has been enjoying herself at Disneyland Paris.

BFF goals 💙✨ A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Jul 18, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

And luckily for us, the popstar has kept us all up to date on her wild week away by sharing endless photos posing with the characters, enjoying rides and generally having a good ol’ giggle!

In one photo, the 25-year-old can be seen perched in front of the infamous castle lit up with pink lights.

Wearing a casual jumper and shorts, Jade wrote next to the snap: ‘”Anyone can achieve their dreams if they have the courage to pursue them” – Sir Walt Disney ✨’.

Another snap, shared on Wednesday, sees 25-year-old Jade getting into the spirit of the theme park as she poses in a pair of Minnie Mouse ears while wearing a Cruella De Vil t-shirt. Cute, or what?

But if you think Jade has just been sitting around all day eating ice creams you’d be wrong, as she’s also been getting stuck into all the rides the park has to offer.

In a series of hilarious photos shared on the star’s Instagram Stories, the Shout Out To My Ex singer is screaming with her hands in the air as she powers down the rollercoasters.

She doesn’t exactly look like she’s enjoying it…

And the fun didn’t stop there, as lucky Jade even got to have breakfast with Snow White.

In another funny video, the star can be seen trying to keep a straight face before eventually giving in and laughing.

But it looks like Jade is missing a few home comforts while she’s been away, including everyone’s favourite dating show.

While filming the Prince and Princesses romantically dancing around the sunny park, she wrote: ‘Disney’s Love Island’. LOL!

Well, you better get home soon Jade because things are about to kick OFF in the villa tonight.