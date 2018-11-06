Flaming heck!

With the brand new Little Mix album dropping next week, fans of the famous foursome are on high alert.

And so, 25-year-old Jade Thirlwall decided to give her followers a special treat yesterday – sharing a sneak peak from the second single of the forthcoming LM5 album.

Having already released the music video for their leading single, Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj, it would appear the next installment is just as epic – as the Joan of Arc preview demonstrates…

In the clip, the girls have followed suit with the overall album theme of female empowerment – as they burn on the stake like the real life Joan of Arc!

Yikes!

After pulling off FIVE whole outfit changes for their last music video, Jade and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have managed to do it all over again – showcasing multiple quick-changes throughout the preview.

In one frame, the ladies line up in matching black bodysuits before the camera cuts to Jade, who is dancing in an incredible all-over sequinned catsuit.

Then, as flames dance behind her, the following scene shows Jade back-in-black as she burns at the stake.

Captioning her post, Jade shared some lyrics from the tune: ‘MAKE WAY FOR THE G.O.DOUBLE D.E.S.S. 🔥

She then added: ‘JOAN OF ARC 💪🏽 our first instant grat track from #LM5 is aaaaallll yours.’

As expected, fans have been very quick to share their support for the second single. ‘Jaaaaade girlllllll, u slayyyyy 🔥,’ said one.

Another added: ‘Absolutely incredible!’

Agreeing, others have shared messages such as ‘you all look INSANE 🔥‘ and ‘Next single? PLEASE! Obsessed with Joan of Arc‘.

If Joan of Arc and Woman Like Me is anything to go by, LM5 might just be the best Little Mix album to date!