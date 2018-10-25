Jade has been enjoying some much-needed down time



So, Little Mix have just announced the HUGE news that the new video for track Woman Like Me will be released tonight. Stay calm, people!

But while we’re currently cancelling any plans we had this evening so we can catch the first glimpse, LM lady Jade Thirlwall has been enjoying a quick break with her family.

The 25-year-old jetted across the channel to DisneyLand Paris along with her mum Norma, brother Karl, his wife and their three children.

And giving fans a sneak peek inside their holiday, Jade shared a load of adorable photos of the whole Thirlwall gang enjoying the attractions.

In one photo, Jade can be seen chilling with her little nephew Karl in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle which was lit up purple.

A few more snaps show the kids messing around with their dad in the hotel room, as well as the whole gang cuddling up for a group shot.

The final sweet pic is of Jade’s mum Norma and little Karl meeting Mickey Mouse for breakfast at the theme park with huge grins on their faces. OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.

Next to the series of snaps, popstar Jade revealed her busy schedule means she doesn’t get to hang out with her loved ones as much as she’d like.

‘I don’t get to spend as much time with my family as I should and would like to,’ she wrote.

‘So mini trips like this in between all the madness are very magical ♥✨ #DisneylandParis.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snaps, as one wrote: ‘So happy you’re spending time with your family, it’s so beautiful.’

‘Why you guys are so cute😭,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘You have the cutest family😍 what a lovely picture to see.’

After landing back in the UK, Jade and her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are sure to find themselves in absolute hysteria as they just announced their brand-spanking new video with Nicki Minaj will be released at 12am.

Who’s excited?!

