These pics are amazing!

The Little Mix girls have had a hectic few months with the release of their fifth studio album LM5, countless performances and the announcement of their latest world tour.

But while we usually see the girls when they’re glammed up and taking to the stage, now Jade Thirlwall has given fans a behind-the-scenes look into what they really get up to.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Jade Thirlwall sparks relationship concern after breaking down during emotional Little Mix gig

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old posted a series of throwback clips while she got to work in the studio earlier this year.

Choosing to go make-up free while wearing a baggy t-shirt, X Factor star Jade can be seen having a right ol’ giggle with her music producer pals as they play around with voice filters.

Another snap sees the popstar hanging out with her LM bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson as chatted about their new sound.

With a casual cap on and her natural curls out in full force, Jade captioned the snap: ‘discussing who sings what and arrangements with the girls.’

Meanwhile, a third sassy snap sees the Geordie star relaxing with 24-year-old Perrie on a sofa in the studio.

While Jade can be seen clutching a hot drink, Pez is also wearing a sports cap as she relaxes in a matching tracksuit.

Jade’s Instagram snaps come before Little Mix get set to perform a record-breaking Stricltly Come Dancing show at the weekend.

Singing during Sunday night’s results programme on Sunday, the girls will be accompanied by an all-female band and dancers – which is the first time this has ever happened in 14 years of Strictly.

Confirming the news on their official Twitter account with their army of 11.6 million followers, they wrote: ‘We’re so excited for this one!

‘Your girls are gonna be performing on @bbcstrictly this Sunday and it’s the first time all the dancers and band will be women.

‘Make sure you tune in to @BBCOne at 7:15PM GMT.’

Who’s excited?!